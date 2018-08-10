NFL players renew anthem protest as pre-season starts

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises his fist during the national anthem as Chris Long #56 puts his arm around him prior to the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, in Philadelphia.
Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises his fist during the national anthem as Chris Long #56 puts his arm around him prior to the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, in Philadelphia. 