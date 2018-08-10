Trump doubles tariffs on steel, aluminum from Turkey

President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appear in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 16, 2017. On Friday, Trump announced he would double aluminum and steel tariffs on the NATO ally.
