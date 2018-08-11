One killed in wrong-way crash on Minnesota highway

One person died and two others were injured Friday night in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a highway in Minnetonka.

The Minnetonka Police Department reported that authorities were contacted about a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Highway 7 just before 11 p.m. Friday. As that report came in, the driver going the wrong way collided head-on with another vehicle near Vine Hill Road.

A third vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and ended up in the ditch.

Police said the driver of the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare. The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released; the crash remains under investigation.

Also Friday, a 40-year-old man from Brooklyn Park died when his motorcycle crashed along Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center. Authorities said the man was traveling east just after 5 p.m. when he attempted to pass a car. The motorcycle made contact with the car and lost control.