'Unusually high' voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election

Minnesota voters showed up in full force at the polls, fueling what could be an unusually high turnout for a state primary election.

Elections officials in Ramsey County said they are predicting a higher turnout than in any state primary for the last 25 years, and Hennepin County has seen a strong and steady showing at the polls all day long.

By mid-day in Minneapolis, several hours before the polls closed, the voter turnout — including people who voted Tuesday as well as the thousands of people who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day — surpassed the turnout at the primary elections in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

"It's really unusual to have this kind of turnout for a primary," said Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl. "It makes me wonder what the November election will look like."

This year the City of Richfield is providing both "I Voted" stickers to voters and "Future Voter" stickers to kids who accompany their parents to the polls, seen here at the Catholic Church of St. Peter Precinct 2- Ward 2 in Richfield on August 14, 2018. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

The same story was playing out in many of the state's counties.

Jennifer Wagenius said there were more than 4,800 early absentee ballots cast in Washington County in this year's primary.

"It's about five times the number of absentee votes that we had in the last primary election in 2016."

The Duluth News Tribune reported ballot shortages in some precincts in Hibbing and Eveleth. Some polling places ran out of ballots and had to switch to backup ballots. Those ballots will have to be counted by hand, the newspaper reported.

'Believe our vote makes a difference'

Justin Coyne, right, with daughters Nora, 6, in pink, and Adeline, 4, in blue, votes at the Pershing Park Recreation Center in the Fulton neighborhood of Minneapolis on Aug. 14, 2018. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

Ruqia Abdi of Minneapolis was excited to cast her ballot with her 19-year-old daughter, Sumaya Hanafi, who was voting in her first primary. They spent much of their summer researching candidates together.

"I believe our vote makes a difference," Abdi said. "It's a time to use our power so we can get on the stage who we think will be able to do something about the issues that face our community."

Two things seem to be fueling the surge: A number of high-profile, competitive races on the ballot and the rising popularity of no-excuse absentee voting.

About 38,000 people voted early in Hennepin County. Elections Manager Ginny Gelms said that "smashed through" the previous record of 9,000 for ballots cast in a primary election.

Sam, right, and Jen Rosenbaum vote with their daughter Ava, 3, (holding her stuffed toy Henry who, she told an election official, "can't vote yet") at the Pershing Park Recreation Center in the Fulton neighborhood of Minneapolis on Aug. 14, 2018. Angela Jimenez for MPR News

It was the same story in Ramsey County, where 14,000 people cast their ballots ahead of the primary. Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky said the primary ballot included a lot of important decisions for voters.

"Ultimately, it's like sports," he said. "People want to see a competitive game, and that's what we have today."

The ballot includes races for two U.S. Senate seats, a handful of congressional seats, governor and attorney general.

In Minneapolis, there are some open legislative seats with multiple DFL candidates. These seats have long been held by Democrats, so this election — although a primary — is widely seen as the deciding race for those candidates.

In addition, voters interviewed by MPR News outside polling places Tuesday said they were energized by the results of the 2016 presidential election. Immigration, education and women's issues were some of the things that they said shaped their votes.

Tahnea Brown came with her 6-year-old daughter to her polling place in St. Paul.

"There are so many people before me who fought and died for my right as a woman to vote and my right as a black person to vote," Brown said. "And every time I vote, I bring my daughter because as a black woman in America, I want her to know it's important like our voices need to be heard."

In Minneapolis, nearly 15,000 people voted by absentee ballot. "There were nearly as many early voters in Minneapolis for the 2018 Primary as the previous 7 Gubernatorial (Midterm) Primaries COMBINED!" read one tweet from the Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services Division.

However, it wasn't until 2014 that voters were allowed to cast their ballots early without having to provide an excuse.

Polls close at 8 p.m.