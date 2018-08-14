DNC reviewing domestic abuse allegations against deputy chair Keith Ellison

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, is facing allegations of domestic abuse, which he denies. The DNC says it is reviewing the claims.
