High turnout and a few surprises in Minnesota primary

Tuesday night's primary results held a few surprises. GOP nominee Jeff Johnson beat out favorite Tim Pawlenty to be the Republican candidate for governor. Attorney General Lori Swanson trailed behind her two opponents, despite polls placing her in a tight second. Also, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison won the Democratic primary for attorney general, amid accusations of domestic violence.

Another surprise was the turnout. More than 900,000 Minnesotans voted in Tuesday's primary, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.

MPR host Kerri Miller spoke with MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik and Larry Jacobs of the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs about the primary results.

Use the audio player above to listen to their discussion.