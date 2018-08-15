Why are women athletes still paid less than men?

Women have been working toward equal pay for more than 50 years, and when it comes to some of the highest-paid female athletes in the U.S. they earn a fraction of what their male counterparts rake in.

Why do women continue to get paid less? And does the lack of investment translate into fewer opportunities for development and sponsorship?

In 2017, the U.S. Women's National Hockey team notched a notable victory in its pursuit for equal pay. USA Hockey, the sport's governing body, agreed to bump the pay of players and expand benefits. Even with this victory players wages still didn't match the U.S. Men's Hockey Team, and USA Hockey still puts more money into the men's game through marketing and sponsorship deals.

Gigi Marvin three time Olympic forward for the U.S. Women's National hockey team and Mary Jo Kane, Director of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about why this is a persistent issue.