Wisconsin reservation offers a climate success story and a warning

Edith Leoso, the historian for the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe, explains the area's flood history to Nicholas Pinter of the University of California, Davis.
Edith Leoso, the historian for the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe, explains the area's flood history to Nicholas Pinter of the University of California, Davis. 