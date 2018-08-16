The cultural importance of cult movies

Cult classic movies can range from the hilarious to the delirious, but they can be so much more than that.

For example, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is more than just entertainment, it's a representation of drag and LGBTQ culture. Host Kerri Miller spoke with two movies buffs about how cult movies can be a place where representation flourishes — and that should be taken seriously.

Guests:

Lily Percy is a producer for On Being and the host of This Movie Changed Me.

Paul Struthers is the director of exhibition and programming at the Frameline Film Festival.

Use the audio player above to listen to the show. Below are some of the movies mentioned in the show.