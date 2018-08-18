Clergy abuse crisis has cost the Roman Catholic Church $3 billion

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims in records in six Roman Catholic dioceses.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims in records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. 