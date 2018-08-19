'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Michelle Yeoh (from left), Henry Golding and Constance Wu in a scene from the film "Crazy Rich Asians."

Glitz has won out over guns at the North American box office this weekend as the gilded romance "Crazy Rich Asians" took the No. 1 spot over Mark Wahlberg's action-packed "Mile 22."

Studios on Sunday say that "Crazy Rich Asians" took in an estimated $25.2 million from 3,384 locations over the weekend. The film starring Constance Wu has banked $34 million since opening Wednesday, far surpassing early industry expectations.

It's a surefire win for the film distributed by Warner Bros., which cost $30 million to produce.

"Crazy Rich Asians" outshone Warner Bros.' shark movie "The Meg," which fell to second place with $21.2 million in its second weekend.

Wahlberg's R-rated "Mile 22" opened with an estimated $13.6 million. It had a $35 million production budget.