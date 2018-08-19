ICE detains man driving wife to hospital for planned C-section

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they arrested a man, who was on the way to the hospital with his pregnant wife for a scheduled cesarean section, because of an arrest warrant for him in Mexico related to a homicide case.
