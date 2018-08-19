Wisconsin political activists hope 'silent canvass' will win back black voters

Wisconsin State Rep. David Crowley, left, works with Keisha Robinson, right, of BLOC, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities as he takes part in a silent canvass where Mr. Crowley is only allowed to listen to community members like George McBeth, center, Aug. 8, 2018 Milwaukee.
Wisconsin State Rep. David Crowley, left, works with Keisha Robinson, right, of BLOC, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities as he takes part in a silent canvass where Mr. Crowley is only allowed to listen to community members like George McBeth, center, Aug. 8, 2018 Milwaukee. 