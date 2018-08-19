Overnight lane closures start Monday on I-35W at Minnesota River

Overnight lane closures begin Monday on the Interstate 35W bridge across the Minnesota River between Bloomington and Burnsville.

The lane closures mark the start of a multi-year project to reconstruct the major freeway bridge, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

The $127 million project — scheduled to last through 2021 — also includes the addition of a pedestrian crossing of the river, along with resurfacing of the freeway from 106th Street in Bloomington to Cliff Road in Burnsville, and adding another northbound freeway lane. MnDOT says one of the aims of the project also is to raise the freeway out of the flood plain along the river.

The lane closures are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday as crews begin preparing for future stages of the project. Through September, the freeway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction starting at 10 p.m. each night through about 6 a.m. the following morning.

There also will be overnight ramp closures this week at I-35W and Black Dog Road.