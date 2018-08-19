Torso, leg found along Mississippi River in southeast Minnesota

Two boys discovered human remains along the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsch said the boys found a torso and an attached leg with a boot. The Winona Daily News reported that the boot appears to match a boot found on a human leg that was discovered July 21 along the river near Kellogg.

In April, a 61-year-old Pepin, Wis., man disappeared after taking his sailboat onto Lake Pepin. His boat was found unoccupied, with the motor running, the next day.

The remains discovered Saturday were found about four miles downriver from where searchers were looking for the missing boater.

DNA tests will be conducted on the remains.