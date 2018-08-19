Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park wildfire
The Howe Ridge Fire is seen from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park in Montana on Aug. 12, 2018. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road, the Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. 