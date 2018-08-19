Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

The Howe Ridge Fire is seen from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park in Montana on Aug. 12, 2018. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road, the Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

Updated: 7 p.m. | Posted: 6:10 p.m.

A wildfire in Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday that officials say protecting the highway through the park is their priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there.

If that happens, operations chief Rocky Gilbert said destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall along the highway for years.

Part of the 50-mile, two-lane road is closed. The road spans the width of the park and crosses the Continental Divide. Officials evacuated the Fish Creek Campground and told residents in the small town of Apgar on Lake McDonald that they might have to leave.

Other campgrounds, the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and private cabins along Going-to-the-Sun Road are already under evacuation orders.

Brothers Craig and Sean Simpson, and their father, Henry, were evacuated from their campground Sunday, the Missoulian reported.

"It's kind of scary, being woken up and told you have to evacuate," Craig Simpson told the newspaper.

Sean Simpson commended Glacier staff for their handling of the situation. "They got us out with plenty of time to be safe, and we felt taken care of."

The Simpsons had arrived from New England on Saturday. While they had to relocate to Apgar Campground and cancel their plans to hike in the North Fork, they still planned to stay for five nights.

Businesspeople who serve tourists in the park said the fire has already hurt them.

"The smoke is what's affecting us," Glacier Outfitters co-owner Shelby Handlin Hampton told the Missoulian. The fire deterred Glacier visitors from the outdoor activities that her shop supports.

The spread of the fire in Glacier comes as officials said a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park has been fully contained following a recent weekslong closure.

A wildfire last year in Glacier burned the park's historic Sperry Chalet.