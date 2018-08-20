The Congressional makeup post-primaries

The Minnesota primary results are in and with them comes national attention as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the house. What role will Minnesota play in congressional politics as the midterms approach?

Host Kerri Miller spoke with two guests: Kathryn Pearson is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota. She specializes in American politics.

Bill Williams is a reporter covering Congress for McClatchy's newspapers and the co-host of the podcast Majority Minority.

