In possible 2020 campaign preview, Elizabeth Warren rolls out anti-corruption bill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday. Warren delivered a speech on the need for stronger laws limiting corruption, making an argument against the Trump administration that could be used as an argument if she runs against the president in 2020.
