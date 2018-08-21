Photos: Thousands fill U.S. Bank Stadium for 'Super Eid' celebration


Two men bow their heads during the first of two morning prayers
1 Two men bow their heads during the first of two morning prayers at the "Super Eid" celebration inside of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. 
Two women take pictures of each other in front of the scoreboard.
2 Two women take pictures of each other in front of the scoreboard during the "Super Eid" celebration. 
Thousands of people bow in prayer during the Super Eid celebration.
3 Thousands of people bow in prayer. 
A young girl plays on a sculpture during the Super Eid celebration.
4 A young girl plays on a sculpture in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. 
Strollers stack up as people find their spots for morning prayer.
5 Strollers stack up as people find their spots for morning prayer. 
The American Flag hangs above the field during the Super Eid celebration.
6 The U.S. flag hangs above the field during the "Super Eid" celebration inside of U.S. Bank Stadium as people leave after prayer. 
Chris Mendez snuggles with an alpaca named Al.
7 Chris Mendez snuggles with an alpaca named Al during the "Super Eid" celebration at a petting zoo across the street from U.S. Bank Stadium. After morning prayer, attendees were invited to a carnival across the street. 
DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz takes a selfie with Abdi Abdulla.
8 DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz takes a selfie with Abdi Abdulla during the "Super Eid" celebration. Keith Ellison also made an appearance at the celebration. 
Kids play with animals inside a petting farm
9 Kids play with animals inside a petting farm set up across the street from U.S. Bank Stadium. 