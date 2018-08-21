Photos: Thousands fill U.S. Bank Stadium for 'Super Eid' celebration

The field of U.S. Bank Stadium was packed Tuesday morning with nearly 30,000 people gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha, in what event organizers called "Super Eid."
The holiday has been celebrated in Minnesota for decades, but this marked the first time a celebration has been held in the massive sports venue.
Prayer rugs were laid out along yard lines and into the end zone for two morning prayers. Those were followed by a carnival in Commons Park.
Traditionally, Eid Al-Adha calls for the sacrifice of an animal. But the only animals at the event were in the carnival's petting farm — there to entertain the children, and adults, too!