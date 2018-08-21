Why we (and the president) distrust intelligence officials

President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd inside of Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Last week the White House decided to cancel the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, after he was publicly critical of Trump's policies.

President Donald Trump isn't the first president to challenge CIA intelligence. Former President Barack Obama, before he took office, signaled that he was reluctant to act on intelligence about the Bush administration.

Host Kerri Miller spoke to Afsheen John Radsan, professor of law at Mitchell Hamline, and David Jackson, White House reporter at USA Today, about the reasons why Americans distrust the CIA.

