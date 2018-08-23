Vintage warplane crashes at Blaine airport near Minneapolis

A vintage warplane has crashed and burned at the Anoka County Airport in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Video from local TV stations shows the fuselage broken into pieces near the end of a runway.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, who was taken to a hospital.

KARE-TV reports the tail number on the plane is registered as a Korean War-era T-28B, owned by an aviation company in Ham Lake. Video shows it has U.S. Air Force markings.