Amid boos and cheers, Butler leads Wolves to win in home opener

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler (left) drives around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of a game Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Wolves won 131-123 in their home opener.

Jimmy Butler's trade request last month instantly turned him from fan favorite to scorned superstar in Minnesota.

But with some hustle steals and highlight-reel baskets, he quickly had the crowd at the home opener on his side on Friday night.

Butler brushed off some early jeers, scoring 33 points in 36 minutes to lead the Timberwolves past the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-123 on Friday night.

MPR News' Jeffrey Bissoy was at the game and spoke with host John Wanamaker on Weekend Edition Saturday.

"When it was time to announce Jimmy Butler (before the game), there were some thunderous boos throughout the arena," Bissoy recounted. "But then during the game, Jimmy's first touch — a couple boos. Then he did a move — a couple 'aahs.' He hit the shot — and everyone is cheering for him. Halfway through the game, people are cheering 'MVP.'"

For his part, Butler told the Associated Press that he "knew as soon as I made an effort play, it was going to turn into cheers. I like it, though. Like I told you, it's OK to boo me. I'm still going to play hard. I'm still going to try to my best to help win games. Boos, cheers, silence, I've got a job to do."

Butler made 10 of 12 field goals and 12 of 12 free throws, with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to help the Timberwolves (1-1) hold off a late charge by former Wolves star Kevin Love and the LeBron James-less Cavaliers.

The Wolves are coming off a season in which they made the playoffs for the first time in nearly 15 years. Amid all the uncertainty over Butler's future with the team, what are their chances to return to the postseason?

"As long as Jimmy Butler is here ... if he plays, this Wolves team is as good as any team in this league," Bissoy said on Weekend Edition. "They're one of the top 10 teams in the NBA, talent-wise. So they're going to be competing for a playoff position so long as Jimmy Butler is here. But if he ends up leaving, I'm not too sure."