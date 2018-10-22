Ask the candidates: 8th District candidates Stauber and Radinovich debate

Joe Radinovich, who won the DFL nomination in the 8th District, and Pete Stauber, who won the GOP nomination in the 8th District.

The race to represent Minnesota's 8th District is one of the most hotly contested Congressional contests in the country.

Republican Pete Stauber, a retired police officer and a St. Louis County commissioner, and DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, who served in the state Legislature and worked for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, are the frontrunners in the race.

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Rick Nolan announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election, creating an open seat. The importance of the race was underscored in June when President Trump held a rally in Duluth.

The leading candidates will join MPR News editor Mike Mulcahy for a debate in MPR's UBS Forum on Friday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. Tune in then or live stream it here.

Have a question you'd like us to ask the candidates? Submit yours here!