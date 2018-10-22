Curating a space to examine young American Muslim identity

In a time of great political chaos and cultural division, podcast host Ikhlas Saleem has created a platform for discussing identity.

On the podcast Identity Politics, Saleem and her co-host Makkah Ali speak about the experience of being young, Muslim, black women. Recent episodes have shared #MeToo stories of Muslim women and girls and the representation of Muslim women in the beauty industry.

In this installment of our "This American Moment" series, Saleem shared her perspective on staying grounded and staying inspired, even when the world feels chaotic and out of control.

You can listen to the full discussion using the audio player above.