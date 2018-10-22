He witnessed a rape in 1969. He's finally ready to talk about it

Don Palmerine was a 17-year-old senior at St. Justin High School in Pittsburgh when he witnessed a rape and participated in a sexual assault. After breaking his silence about that night, he says men also need to be a part of the #MeToo movement by sharing their own experiences.
