Tall Heights to play the Turf Club in St. Paul Arts & Culture MPR News Staff · Oct 22, 2018 Listen Story audio 1min 34sec The Tall Heights play Monday night at St. Paul's Turf Club. The band is led by Paul Wright and Tim Harrington, who met in high school and developed their vocal harmonies one summer while busking on the streets of Boston.