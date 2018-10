Photos: Army of volunteers searching for Jayme Closs

More than 2,000 volunteers streamed into Barron Tuesday, answering a call for help from investigators trying to find 13-year-Jayme Closs and solve the shooting deaths of her parents in their home last week.

"I wanted to be part of this operation," Elizabeth Widolff, a volunteer who's studying to be an emergency medical technician, told MPR News reporter Matt Sepic. She called Tuesday's citizen response "absolutely amazing. I don't think they expected to get this many people."