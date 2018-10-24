Signing opioid law, Trump pledges to end 'scourge' of drug addiction

Flanked by lawmakers and first lady Melania Trump, President Trump participates in a bill signing to dedicate more resources to fight the opioid crisis during an East Room event at the White House Wednesday.
