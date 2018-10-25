Counter Stories: The migrant caravan

Honduran migrants take part in a caravan heading to the U.S., on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

In this episode of Counter Stories, the team discusses the migrant caravan making its way to the U.S., as well as concerns about voter suppression ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Counter Stories is our regular conversation by people of color, for people of color and everyone else. The group discusses race, identity, culture, and social justice.

The Counter Stories hosts for this episode are:

-Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant.

-Anthony Galloway, executive director of ARTS-Us.

-Ambar Hanson, chief external relations officer at Hiawatha Academies.

-Brandt Williams, correspondent at MPR News.