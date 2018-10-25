Five things to read, watch or experience: The "would you rather" edition

Every week, MRP News producer Stephanie Curtis chooses five things to read, watch, or experience.

1.I expected Jonah Hill's directorial debut "Mid90s" to be a sentimental, gross-out comedy. Instead, it's "The 400 Blows" with Los Angeles skateboarders. It is funny, but also harrowing and deeply felt. The cast is fresh and electric.

2. I've never read Tana French despite being told over and over that I should. I tried "The Likeness," but couldn't buy into the premise that a detective is an exact doppelganger for a murder victim. "The Witch Elm" converted me. This tale of a man who never realized how good he had it until his world crumbles is timely and gripping.

3. Would you rather spend the night in a luxurious house where a family had recently been murdered or a grimy bus station?

Your choice says something about your politics. In the book "Enchanted America: How Intuition & Reason Divide Our Politics," J. Eric Oliver and Thomas J. Wood argue that the architecture of our brains--built for survival--keep us from seeing the world and its threats in a singular way. And that plays out in the ballot box.

Jesse Singal writes about the theory in a New York Magazine article called "Can a New Book on 'Intuitionism' Explain America's Political Crisis?".

4. Salvador Dali drew a picture for the New York Department of Corrections. It floated around until it landed in a hallway on Riker's Island. Then a few guys came up with an incompetent plan to steal it. You have to read "The Great Rikers Island Art Heist by James Fanelli. (H/T to Andrew Greenseid.)

5. Chill out to Ratatat.