Both sides in gun debate gear up for election

Minnesota students rallied at the state Capitol on April 20, 2018, to call for stricter gun control measures.

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus political director Rob Doar's ears perked up last weekend during an attorney general debate when the moderator asked Republican candidate Doug Wardlow if he would ever favor universal background checks for gun purchases.

"Yes, yes I would," replied Wardlow. "But the fact of the matter is that again is a legislative question."

The day after the debate, Doar said Wardlow spoke to his members at a private event and clarified his stance.

"He doesn't favor more laws on law-abiding citizens," Doar said.

A variety of flags flew in support of gun rights and patriotism on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on April 28, 2018. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Wardlow also emailed voters with strong gun rights views to tell them Minnesota mainly needs to enforce the gun laws it has on the books.

"You have my word as your attorney general, I will always protect and defend your 2nd Amendment rights and focus my efforts on enforcing the law, not attacking law-abiding gun owners," he wrote.

Wardlow's campaign didn't respond Thursday to a request for an interview.

After 17 students and staff were gunned down in February at a Florida high school, there were new calls for firearms restrictions. But in Minnesota, hearings, rallies and sit-ins didn't produce any changes to gun laws.

Supporters of gun proposals were incensed and vowed to use the legislative defeat to motivate voters.

Erin Zamoff, the lead volunteer for Moms Demand Action Minnesota, was among those who went to work.

Erin Zamoff, leader of the Minnesota chapter of Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, spoke on Feb. 20, 2018, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News file

"We are right now door-knocking for gun-sense candidates. We are canvassing for them. We are phone-banking. We are showing up at forums and supporting candidates who support common-sense gun safety reforms," Zamoff said.

Her group is under the umbrella of Everytown for Gun Safety and has its sights set on flipping some Republican-held state House seats, mostly in the suburbs. Everytown was co-founded by former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg. It plans to spend $1 million toward its Minnesota efforts. That includes direct candidate contributions and brochures already landing in mailboxes.

While public polling puts guns below other topics driving voters, Zamoff said there's still lots of intensity around the issue. Candidates for local office up through statewide races aren't as bashful as before in declaring support for expanded background checks and protective orders, she said.

"And I think this election will prove that advocating for gun safety is not only the right thing to do, but it's also good politics," she said.

Case in point: DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz proudly notes how he went from an A-rating from gun groups as a congressman to an F as a candidate this year for supporting tougher gun laws.

Walz will be on hand when former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, herself a shooting victim, comes to Minnesota on Friday for a series of events. She'll appear with Minnesota Democratic candidates for state and federal office and then hold a town hall with student organizers active in the gun debate.

Hundreds of students gathered in April at the State Capitol in St. Paul to protest gun violence. Jim Mone | AP file

A political action committee associated with Giffords has already spent more than $1.3 million in Minnesota. Federal records show it has gone entirely to the state's 2nd Congressional District race, where the group is seeking the defeat of Republican incumbent Jason Lewis

The spending on behalf of gun-rights candidates hasn't been as robust. The NRA has directed about $240,000 to Minnesota so far. Most has gone to the open 8th Congressional District.

Doar, of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said his group won't come close to matching the Everytown investment on state-level races. He said he's not worried about the calls for gun restrictions motivating voters on the other side.

"Using it as a rallying cry typically doesn't win over moderates and it certainly doesn't win over Republicans," Doar said.

Doar said his group is playing defense but also thinks it can help turn out voters opposed to more regulations in key districts, including some now held by Democrats.

But he's also on the lookout for defections by past supporters. He was alarmed by a mailing on behalf of 3rd District Republican Rep. Paulsen hailing him as a co-sponsor of gun safety proposals. The mailing was sent by the state Republican Party.

"And that's very concerning to us because it endorses some things we are staunchly against," Doar said. "With universal background checks and registration, with the red-flag restraining orders, the abuses of due process there. Endorsing those from a party mailer is very problematic."

A party spokesperson didn't return a message about the Paulsen brochure.

MPR News digital producer Will Lager contributed to this story.