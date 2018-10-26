Watch: Matthew Shepard laid to rest at National Cathedral

Logan Shepard (2nd L), with his parents, Judy (4th L) and Dennis Shepard (C), attends the interment ceremony for his brother, Matthew Shepard, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Friday. Two decades ago, the brutal killing of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student, sent shockwaves across the United States.
