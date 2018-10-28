Author, playwright Ntozake Shange of 'for colored girls' fame dies at age 70

Ntozake Shange
In this Oct. 25, 2010 file photo, author Ntozake Shange attends a special screening of the movie "For Colored Girls" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Shange, whose most acclaimed theater piece is the 1975 Tony Award-nominated play "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf," died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, according to her daughter, Savannah Sange. She was 70. 