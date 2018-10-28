Homicide investigation underway after man dies in north Minneapolis

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in north Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of James Ave. North.

"Officers located a male victim in the alley and performed CPR until they were relieved by fire and EMS crews," Minneapolis police reported in a news release. "The adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel."

The man's name and cause of death have not yet been released.

As of mid-afternoon the department said homicide investigators were interviewing witnesses and officers were canvassing the area; no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or text tips to 847411.