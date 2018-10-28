Inside the ever-expanding wizarding world: Harry Potter at 20

In the jacket art for <em>Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows</em>, Harry faces off against Voldemort. It's among the items on display in a new exhibit at the New-York Historical Society.
In the jacket art for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry faces off against Voldemort. It's among the items on display in a new exhibit at the New-York Historical Society. 