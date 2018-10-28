University of Minnesota student assaulted, robbed on campus

A University of Minnesota student was physically assaulted and robbed by a group of eight to 10 young men early Sunday on the Twin Cities campus.

University police said the attack happened just before 2 a.m. near Ferguson Hall on the West Bank.

"The suspects physically assaulted the victim, stole their backpack and damaged their iPhone," police said in a notice to the campus. "No weapons were implied or observed and the victim received minor injuries."

The victim said the group was eight to 10 males in their teens and 20s; two of the suspects were riding bicycles.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the U of M Police Department at (612) 624-COPS, and reference case number UM-2018-360890.