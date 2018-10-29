Talking Volumes with Sally Field

Actress Sally Field has spent much of her life pretending to be other people. In her new memoir "In Pieces," she lets people into the person behind the characters.

MPR News host Kerri Miller sat down with Sally Field on Oct. 23 at the Fitzgerald Theater for Talking Volumes. They talked about Field's new book and what it has been like for a shy woman to be one of the most famous actresses of our day.

You can listen to the full discussion using the audio player above.

Talking Volumes is a partnership of MPR News and Star Tribune. Read Chris Hewitt's profile of Field here.