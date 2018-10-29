Coming up: The economy and the midterms

With midterm election day a week away, Republicans are campaigning with the hope of maintaining a majority in Congress. The economy is a top issue for voters, as are health care and the Supreme Court.

So will low unemployment and high consumer confidence pay off for the GOP on November 6? And if not, why not?

That's the topic for MPR News host Kerri Miller. She'll be joined by Imara Jones, an economist who worked in the Clinton administration, and John Phelan, economist with the Center for American Progress.

Guests:

Imara Jones — Economist, formerly of the Clinton administration

John Phalen — Economist with the Center for American Progress

You can listen to the full discussion live on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

