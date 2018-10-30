This American Moment: Probing the intersection of art, sports and politics

Artist, activist and dancer Marc Bamuthi Joseph has loved soccer ever since he was a child of Haitian immigrants growing up in Queens, N.Y. Joseph's stage piece, "/peh-LO-tah/," which means "ball" in Spanish, explores the meaning of freedom, both on the soccer field and in the lives of immigrants. Joseph's most recent community arts endeavor, called "Moving and Passing," connects young soccer players to dance and brings awareness to cultural issues facing immigrants.

