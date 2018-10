Loudon Wainwright III's new retrospective is a treasure trove for fans

The latest album from singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III is a career-spanning collection called "Years in the Making." It includes the deep cuts fans expect, plus archival audio from Wainwright's life — like the sound of his children wishing him a happy birthday back in 1986.

On Wednesday, Wainwright fans can see him in person: he performs at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.