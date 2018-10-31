Louis Cha, who wrote beloved Chinese martial arts novels, dies

Novelist Jin Yong — the pen name for writer and journalist Louis Cha — has died, triggering tributes and mourning from his fans. Here, a customer reads a book at a memorial section at a bookstore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
Novelist Jin Yong — the pen name for writer and journalist Louis Cha — has died, triggering tributes and mourning from his fans. Here, a customer reads a book at a memorial section at a bookstore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. 