Coming up: Politics Friday

There are only four days to go before the 2018 midterm elections.

This hour, we'll talk to some of the candidates in races you might not have thought too much about. We'll hear from the major party candidates for Minnesota secretary of state and state auditor, and we'll hear from leaders of the state House about control of the Legislature.

• Full coverage: Election 2018

We'll also check in with MPR political reporters about judicial races that will be on the ballot — and the final campaign rallies of this election season.

Guests:

Kurt Daudt — Speaker, Minnesota House of Representatives

Melissa Hortman — Minority Leader, Minnesota House of Representatives

Steve Simon — DFL incumbent, Minnesota Secretary of State

John Howe — GOP challenger, Minnesota Secretary of State

Julie Blaha — DFL candidate for State Auditor

Pam Myhre — GOP candidate for State Auditor

Briana Bierschbach — MPR News reporter

To listen live you can click here.