Pot is now legal in Canada. But admitting to using it can get you banned from the U.S.

Canada legalized recreational marijuana in this month, but Canadians can find themselves barred from entering the U.S. if they say they've used it. A Canadian flag flies in Windsor, Ontario, in June, with the Detroit skyline visible behind it.
Canada legalized recreational marijuana in this month, but Canadians can find themselves barred from entering the U.S. if they say they've used it. A Canadian flag flies in Windsor, Ontario, in June, with the Detroit skyline visible behind it. 