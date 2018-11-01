Record number of women running for Congress, including 10 in Minnesota

State Rep. Ilhan Omar is leading a recent poll for her 5th Congressional District bid.

If nothing else, the midterm elections will likely bring a Congress that's more representative of the country it represents.

It's because of all the women running for public office.

About 48 percent of the 435 U.S. House races have a woman on the ballot running with a major party, according to analysis from the APM Research Lab, MPR News' sister company.

"Nationally, it is an unprecedented year for women running," said Andi Egbert, senior research associate. "This is mostly driven by a surge in Democratic women running this year."

The Democrats have three and a half times the number of female candidates Republicans have on the ticket in House races, according to Egbert.

There are also a record number of transgender people running for public offices across the country, Reuters reports.

Right now, men dominate Congress — they make up about 80 percent of the U.S. House.

10 women running for Senate, House in Minnesota

Ten women are on the ballot for Minnesota's eight House seats and two Senate races, including third parties but excluding write-in candidates.

• Amy Klobuchar (Democrat, U.S. Senate)

• Tina Smith (Democrat, U.S. Senate special election)

• Karin Housley (Republican, U.S> Senate special election)

• Angie Craig (Democrat, 2nd District)

• Betty McCollum (Democrat, 4th District)

• Ilhan Omar (Democrat, 5th District)

• Jennifer Zielinski (Republican, 5th District)

• Paula Overby (Green Party, U.S. Senate)

• Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now party, U.S. Senate special election)

• Susan Pendergast Sindt (Legal Marijuana Now party, 4th District)

Explore the Research Lab's data: