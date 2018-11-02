Twin Cities weekend road woes: watch for I-494 closure

A stretch of Interstate 494 east will close Friday night through Monday, making travel in the southwest Twin Cities metro area a little challenging this weekend.

The eastbound lanes of I-494 between Minnesota Highway 212 and Minnesota Highway 100 will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday. They'll reopen ahead of the Monday morning rush hour.

Eastbound I-494 is scheduled for closure starting 10 p.m. Friday, November 2 until 5 a.m. Monday, November 5. The detour for this closure will be TH 212 eastbound to TH 62 eastbound to TH 100 southbound. https://t.co/kMd7vYPSUh — City of Bloomington (@bloomington_mn) November 1, 2018

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure is part of the project to build a new on-ramp from East Bush Lake Road to westbound I-494 in Bloomington.

The westbound lanes along that stretch of the freeway were closed last weekend.

The agency has complete information on weekend traffic hassles posted online.