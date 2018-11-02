Coming up: The MPR News election eve cram session

Stickers and pins that read "I voted" sit in a basket at the Ramsey County Elections Plato Building in St. Paul, Minn. on Aug. 13, 2018.

Procrastinators rejoice! MPR News has you covered for Election Day. Our political reporters have been working hard on voter guides and host Kerri Miller is with you all morning for a cram session about the candidates and the issues.

From 9am to Noon, it's a live show featuring reporters, analysts, election officials, and voices of candidates—and of course your phone calls. Then at noon, stay tuned to hear the U.S. Senate debate between DFL Sen. Tina Smith and Republican state Sen. Karin Housley (hosted by Cathy Wurzer on Sunday evening).

Election Day 2016 Monika Lawrence for MPR News

In the 9am hour:

The Political Junkie

Ken Rudin is keeping an eye on national races so you don't have to. Tune in and learn about the country's tightest races.

Democrat Tim Walz (left) and Republican Jeff Johnson (right). Lacey Young | MPR News and Derek Montgomery for MPR News

What local Democrats and Republicans are saying about the midterms

Local political consultants will tell Miller what buzz they're hearing about the campaigns. Republican Mike Zipko, founder of Zikpo Strategy, and Denise Cardinal, executive director of WIN Minnesota will join the program.

Voters fill out their primary ballots. Lacey Young | MPR News

In the 10am hour:

A look at crucial elections in Minn. including Senate and Governor

MPR News political reporter Brian Bakst stops by to talk about the Housley/Smith race for U.S. Senate and we'll hear highlights of their debate Sunday evening.

Bakst and Miller will also talk about the Governor's race between Republican Jeff Johnson and DFLer Tim Walz. And University of Minnesota political science professor Kathryn Pearson will round up other key races in the state.

In the 11am hour:

Polling the Upper Midwest

We turn to pollsters from around the region, including Brad Coker of Mason Dixon Polling to talk about Minnesota; Barry Burden from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to talk about Gov. Scott Walker's re-election bid and other races in Wisconsin; and Ann Selzer, who runs her own polling organization in Iowa, called Selzer and Company.

Your voting questions with Angela Davis!

MPR's newest host, Angela Davis puts your questions about voting in Minnesota to Hennepin County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms. Ask your questions here or tweet them to #AskMPRNews.

Can't tune in on the radio? Listen online here. Audio from these interviews will be posted later in the day on Nov. 5.