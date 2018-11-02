U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs in October; unemployment 3.7 percent

Job seekers line up at a technology fair in Los Angeles in March. Employers added more jobs than analysts expected last month, as the jobless rate remained at a nearly 50-year low of 3.7 percent.
