Analysis: There's plenty to stress over in the 'anxiety election.' But what will it settle?

Protesters demonstrate near Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue where President Trump paid respects on Tuesday. The shooting there and heated reactions to it added to the anxiety leading up to the midterm vote.
Protesters demonstrate near Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue where President Trump paid respects on Tuesday. The shooting there and heated reactions to it added to the anxiety leading up to the midterm vote. 