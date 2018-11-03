Photos: Minnesota House candidates work to get out the vote

A number of Minnesota House races are expected to go down to the wire on Tuesday — meaning get-out-the-vote efforts are key for a candidate to succeed.

That's true in House District 49A, which includes the city of Edina. Incumbent Rep. Dario Anselmo has served as a moderate Republican in the Democratic-leaning district, breaking ranks on issues like gun control.

But some think that might not be enough in a district that went for Hillary Clinton by 27 points. Anselmo is facing a challenge from Democrat Heather Edelson; MPR News joined each candidate as they knocked on doors and canvassed neighborhoods in the district.