Photos: Minnesota House candidates work to get out the vote


Dario Anselmo knocks on a door with his daughter Ali in Edina.
1 State Rep. Dario Anselmo, who represents District 49A, knocks on doors with his daughter Ali on Friday in Edina. Anselmo is looking to keep his seat and is running against DFL candidate Heather Edelson. 
Macy Rooney, Nick Galli, and Heather Edelson walk down the street in Edina
2 Macy Rooney (left), Nick Galli and House District 49A candidate Heather Edelson walk down an Edina street on Saturday while canvassing ahead of Tuesday's election. Rooney and Galli have worked for Edelson's campaign since this summer, canvassing, making calls and distributing signs; Edelson said the campaign has placed 750 signs. Edelson said they have canvassed so much this election, that most houses in the Voter Activation Network, which Democrats use to guide door-knocking efforts, have been hit multiple times. 
Dario Anselmo teaches his daughter Ali on how to use voter data to canvass
3 State Rep. Dario Anselmo shows his daughter, Ali, how to read voter data so they know which doors to knock at. 
Heather Edelson speaks with Edina resident Rick Lackner, and his dog Penny
4 Heather Edelson, the DFL candidate for State House District 49A, speaks with Rick Lackner at his home on Saturday in Edina while petting his dog, Penny. Edelson, a cognitive behavioral therapist, has put her career on hold to campaign for the seat, but plans to return to doing therapy for one day a week after the election. 
Dario Anselmo looks at voter data on his phone which he uses to door knock
5 State Rep. Dario Anselmo holds his voter literature while looking at voter data with his daughter, Ali, on Friday in Edina. The data on his phone helps him know which doors he needs to knock on to make sure people are getting out to vote, and so that they know who to vote for. Anselmo, a Republican, said he generally only knocks on doors of voters registered with his party. 
Macy Rooney, Nick Galli, help Heather Edelson with the VAN for canvassing
6 Macy Rooney (left) and Nick Galli (right) use the VAN, or Voter Activation Network, to access data on voters during canvassing with Heather Edelson, who is running as a Democrat in state House District 49A seat against Republican incumbent Dario Anselmo, on Saturday. Rooney, a student at American University in Washington, D.C., and Galli, who will be returning to Johannesburg, South Africa, for grad school at Wits University, have both canvassed and helped Edelson with her campaign for months. 
Dario Anselmo laughs at a Halloween decoration in Edina
7 State Rep. Dario Anselmo laughs at a Halloween decoration he spotted while doing some last-minute canvassing. 
Heather Edelson walks down the street with her staff in Edina
8 State House candidate Heather Edelson (left) walks with Macy Rooney, a student at American University in Washington, D.C., who worked on Edelson's campaign over the summer, on Saturday in Edina. Rooney came back to Edina, her hometown, to work for Edelson before the Nov. 6 election. Also pictured are Cathy Cozad and her daughter Ephie Cozad Slichter, 9, and Nick Galli, on the far right. 
Dario Anselmo runs into Kevin Staunton while canvassing
9 State Rep. Dario Anselmo, left, runs into Edina city council candidate Kevin Staunton while canvassing in the same neighborhood on Friday in Edina. 
Heather Edelson speaks with Caroline Morgan at her home in Edina
10 Heather Edelson (left), candidate for House District 49A, speaks with Caroline Morgan at her home in Edina while canvassing with Ephie Cozad Slichter, 9. 
Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali drop off literature while canvassing
11 State Rep. Dario Anselmo and his daughter, Ali, stand at a doorway while doing voter canvassing on Friday in Edina. Anselmo is hoping to keep control of his seat in District 49A, a district that voted nearly two-to-one for Hillary Clinton in 2016. His opponent is Democrat Heather Edelson. 
Heather Edelson speaks with election judge Ron Berg at his home in Edina
12 DFL candidate for State House District 49A Heather Edelson speaks to election judge Ron Berg at his home in Edina on Saturday with 9-year-old Ephie Cozad Slichter, 9. Cozad Slichter is a student at Highlands Elementary School in Edina and leads the Students Demand Action group at her school. Her mom, Cathy Cozad, is the co-leader of Moms Demand Action in Edina, and works with Edelson on her campaign. 
Dario Anselmo's daughter Ali knocks on a door in Edina
13 State Rep. Dario Anselmo's daughter Ali, a freshman at Edina High School, knocks on a door while they canvass on Friday. 
Heather Edelson and Ephie Cozad Slichter, 9 speak to Dan Ihnat at his home
14 State House candidate Heather Edelson, who is running as a Democrat in District 49A, and 9-year-old Ephie Cozad Slichter speak with Edina resident Dan Ihnat while canvassing on Saturday. 
Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali walk past a sign for his opponent
15 State Rep. Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali walk past a house with signs for his opponent -- Democrat Heather Edelson -- in its yard on Friday. Anselmo is a Republican but said he takes a more moderate stance on issues such as gun control and the environment . Anselmo is the former owner of the Fine Line Music Cafe, and said that his motivation for getting into politics is to help small business owners and entrepreneurs. 
Heather Edelson talks to Eyleen Braaten at her home in Edina.
16 Heather Edelson, the Democratic candidate in state House District 49A, talks with Eyleen Braaten at her home in Edina on Saturday 
Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali's reflections on a door in Edina
17 State Rep. Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali's reflections can be seen on a door in Edina on Friday. Anselmo is the Republican incumbent, running against Democratic challenger Heather Edelson. Anselmo said his moderate views have led to what he calls "lawn sign poker" -- meaning that sometimes there are signs for both him and a Democratic candidate at people's houses. 
A sign over the freeway for Climate Action Now is seen in Edina.
18 Heather Edelson, the Democratic candidate for State House District 49A, honks her horn for people holding a sign for Climate Action Now on a pedestrian bridge on Saturday in Edina while on her way to the DFL office to grab lunch and literature for canvassing. 
Dario Anselmo and his daughter Ali speak with Cathy Wolf in Edina
19 State Rep. Dario Anselmo talks with Edina resident Cathy Wolf on Friday while canvassing with his daughter, Ali, a freshman at Edina High School. Anselmo said he hopes to influence people to vote for him with some last minute canvassing, with the election coming up on Nov. 6. 
Heather Edelson walks down the street with Macy Rooney and Cathy Cozad
20 House District 49A DFL candidate Heather Edelson (left) walks with Macy Rooney, a student at American University in Washington, D.C., and Cathy Cozad, who is co-leader of Moms Demand Action in Edina on Saturday. Cozad said she canvasses with Edelson and helps with her campaign because Edelson aligns with her views regarding LGBTQ issues. Cozad has a child who is transgender and non-binary. 
Dario Anselmo stands at the spot where a large sign of his was stolen.
21 State Rep. Dario Anselmo talks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, about the spot in Edina where he said one of his large campaign signs was stolen. Anselmo said there have been 19 negative mailers targeting him in this election, and that some other signs of his have been stolen in the past. 
Heather Edelson's reflection is seen in the rearview while she drives.
22 Heather Edelson drives to the DFL office in Edina on Saturday to grab more literature for some last-minute canvassing. Edelson is running against incumbent state Rep. Dario Anselmo, a Republican in a district that went nearly two-to-one for Hillary Clinton in 2016. 
Dario Anselmo drops off voter literature at a home in Edina
23 State Rep. Dario Anselmo drops off a piece of voter literature at a house in Edina with his daughter, Ali, on Friday. Anselmo is running for re-election against challenger Heather Edelson, a Democrat. Anselmo is a registered Republican but says he has more moderate views on things such as gun control, or the environment. 
Heather Edelson speaks to passers-by while canvassing in Edina.
24 State House District 49A candidate Heather Edelson (left) and campaign volunteers speak to passersby on Saturday. 