Authorities ID body found in field near Willmar, say death was a homicide

Authorities in west-central Minnesota have identified a body found in a farm field on Oct. 31 as a 24-year-old Willmar man. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported that the body was found on the afternoon of Oct. 31 in a field in Kandiyohi Township, just east of Willmar.

The sheriff's office reported Friday that a medical examiner had identified the body as that of David Medellin Jr.

Authorities have not released the manner of death, but said the death has been ruled a homicide. Local and state agencies are involved in the investigation.

Family members told the West Central Tribune that the last they heard from Medellin was on Oct. 24, when he was returning from a job orientation at a dairy near Willmar.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone who had contact with Medellin on or after Oct. 24 to contact investigators at (320) 235-1260.